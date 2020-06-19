The film of the Unit in the front of the full

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
11


The film of the Unit in the front of the full
The dissemination of the Fury of Living with James Dean, Natalie Wood and Dennis Hopper Image 272447 of Pixabay

The cinema drive-in in the Square a success ! the first projection, devoted to the film of Yesterday in the british Danny Boyle, was full. There are a couple of places to the left of the other two.

Thursday 18/06 – 22:00 : YESTERDAY Danny Boyle (Great Britain 2019 – 1h57 – VOST) with Himes Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran
Friday 19/06 – 22:00 : WINNER Mike Nichols (the united states, 1968 – 1h42 – VOST) with Anne Bancroft, Dustin Hoffman
Saturday 20/06 – 22:00 : THE FURY OF the LIFE of Nicholas Ray (united states, 1956 – 1h51 – VOST) with James Dean, Natalie Wood + EARTH Damien Chazelle (united states 2017 – 2h08 – VOST) with Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

The parking in the Shopping Center Meridian

Related Post:  The film the godmother of Jennifer Lopez helmed by Reed Morano – / Film Betanews.fr

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here