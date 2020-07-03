The film… on television (Week of 04 to 10 July) – ciaovivalaculture

After The Good wife , The Communion , A Child , The Shadow of Stalin and Song without a name , I mentioned last week, Benni the first fiction feature film of the director Nora Fingscheidt, in addition to the films that invite us to go see it in theaters. According to estimates, from Monday 22 June until Sunday 28 June, nearly 1 million tickets were sold during these 7 days. Orn is far from the figures for the month of June in recent years, with 1.5 million admissions per weekbut the operators, in particular, the self-employed, have little reason for hope.

Saturday, 4

Catwoman of Pitof (2004). With Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt, Sharon Stone, Lambert Wilson. Halle Berry takes on the costume of the super-heroine has already been worn by Michelle Pfeiffer. Ciné+ Frisson in 10h17

Monday, 6

Mrs. Hyde Serge Bozon (2017) With Isabelle Huppert. The curious effect of a lightning on a professor of physics, shy, and despised by his pupils… Ciné+ Premier à 11h54.

And if we lived together ? Stéphane Robelin (2011). A comedy-drama with beautiful people in the credits : Jane Fonda, Guy Bedos Pierre Richard, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniel Brühl, Claude Rich … France 3 à 22h35

Tuesday 7

Papicha of Mounia Meddour (2019). The condition of women in Algeria in the year 1990. With Lyna Khudri, Nobel Laureates Shirin Boutella, Amira Hilda Douaouda. Two of Caesar won : Best film, Best hope for women the actress Lyna Khudri. Canal + 21: 00

Scheherazade Jean-Bernard Marlin (2018). Zack, 17 years of age, comes out of prison and no longer has a marker. Ignored by his friends, rejected by his mother, he wanders aimlessly in the streets of Marseille. With Dylan, Robert and Kenza Fortas. First feature film of fiction. Ciné+ Emotion à 20h50

Wednesday, 8

The secrets of François Truffaut Gregory Drei, and Jerome Bermyn (2020). A particular aspect in the work of the director of 400 Blows. Documentary unprecedented. France 5 at 20: 50

Minuscule : the valley of the ants lost Hélène Giraud and Thomas Szabo (2013). A young ladybug comes to the aid of a black ant… the Animation.France 4 at 21: 00.

Thursday, 9

Green paper : on the roads of the south Peter Farrelly (2018). In 1962, an Italian-American lout becomes the chauffeur of an artist of genius black. He accompanied her during a tour in the segregated South. With Viggo Mortensen, and Mahershala Ali. The film was awarded three Golden Globes and three academy awards, including Best film.Ciné+ Emotion à 20h50

The kidnapping of Tobias Lindholm (2012).Somali pirates took hostage the crew of a cargo ship Danish. OCS Choc à 18h55

On my lips Jacques Audiard (2001). Young woman clarified use of hearing aids, Carla is a secretary in a real estate company. When he proposes to hire a fellow to help him in his task, she was quick to hire a young man with a nice face, a bit broken out of prison… With Emmanuelle Devos and Vincent Cassel . OCS Choc à 20h40

A series :

The Killing . Young policeman from Copenhagen, Sarah Lund is preparing to move to Stockholm with his partner. But the disappearance of a high school girl comes up to thwart their project of… of the Series in Danish with Sophie Grøbel, SørenMalling (as seen in Borgen), Lars Mikkelsen (seen in The name of the father and The Team and also the brother of Mads). Not to be confused with the american remake with the same title and date, 2011. Here is the original of 2007. Art, which will be issued in the next three seasons, the Thursday, at 20h55.



Classics and rarities), to revise (or discover) :

Sunday 5

Spartacus Stanley Kubrick (1960). The potential to achieve that, David Lean and Laurence Olivier refused. Anthony Mann, remained, however, Kirk Douglas, the lead actor but also a producer, basically, they sacked him after two weeks of shooting ! The scenario is signed by Dalton Trumbo based on the novel by Howard Fast. Read also I am Spartacus ! Kirk Douglas on the set of the film, which was awarded with four Oscars. Art at 21: 00

Monday, 6

The House of Doctor Edwards Alfred Hitchcock (1945). With Ingrid Bergman and Gregory Peck. Art à 20h55

Fitzcarraldo of Werner Herzog (1982).An engineer megalomaniac, a great admirer of Caruso, who wants to build an opera house in the heart of the amazon jungle… The relationship between Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski were often contradictory. Became five movies together. Art at 22: 40.

Tuesday 7

The revenge of the two faces of Marlon Brando (1961). Western atypical, with Marlon Brando, Katy Jurado, Karl Malden. The only film directed by Marlon Brando.Cine+ Classic à 20h50

Hello, Dolly ! Stanley Donen (1969). Musical comedy with Barbara Streisand and Walter Matthau. Cine+ Famiz à 22h15

Death to the kits Alfred Hitchcock (1951).With Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint and James Mason. TCM Film 20: 50

The Stranger of the North Express Alfred Hitchcock (1959). After the the novel of Patricia Highsmith. The scene of Raymond Schandler. TCM Film at 23: 00

Wednesday, 8

The Knights of the round Table Richard Thorpe (1953). Friends, King Arthur and Lancelot love, however, the same woman, Guinevere… you are going to not do it ! The cape and the epa, with Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner and Mel Ferrer. Art à 13h50

Frankenstein Kenneth Branagh (1994). With Robert De Niro (…the monster!!!), Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hulce, Helena Bonham Carter. The production of Francis Ford Coppola based on the work of Mary Shelley. OCS of the City at 22: 40

Thursday, 9

Bright Stanley Kubrick (1980). A writer (Jack Nicholson) searches for inspiration in a huge empty hotel, isolated by the snow. Of fear. After the book of Stephen King. Canal+ Cinéma, 20: 50

Friday, 10

This obscure object of desire Luis Buñuel (1977). With Fernando Rey, Carole Bouquet and Angelina Molina. OCS Giant at 20h40.

The discreet charm of the bourgeoisie Luis Buñuel (1972). With Fernando Rey and Delphine Seyrig. OCS Giant at 22: 45

To be or not to Be Ernst Lubitsch. Comedy with Jack Benny, Carole Lombart and Robert Stack. Cine+ Classic à 20h50

Dolly of Jean-Charles Tacchella (1987). Two young people who are passionate about film, decided to set up a film club… With Simon of the Brush, Ann-Gisel Glass and Thierry Fremont. Cine+ Club 20h50.

