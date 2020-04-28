the film that has revealed Jake Gyllenhaal there will soon be 20 years old

This is the cult film of an entire generation! ’Donnie Darko’ has almost 20 years and comes out at the cinema in a restored version. The opportunity to (re)see this story of a teenager with bipolar (Jake Gyllenhaal, in his first major role) to which a rabbit giant predicts the end of the world…

And yet it was gone to become the biggest flop of 2001. But as with ’Fight Club’, another monument cinema of the time, a total failure at the box-office was not able to prevent a community of fans to identify a masterpiece and get it out of the lake. Add Seth Rogen (‘Superbad’), Drew Barrymore, and a playlist of fire at the menu, and you hold the film with the most cool and the most unlikely of the 21st century! Its director, Richard Kelly was in Belgium and told us about how his first feature film is born… twice!

How has the film-he achieved success after its failure in theaters?

Richard Kelly: “The film was released just a month after the September 11, 2001… The country was in a state of shock and wasn’t exactly fun in the cinema. The distributor has even thought to cancel the output. It was released on DVD in the spring, but Fox has changed the poster, which looked like the blow to that of a horror film like ’Remember last summer’. But the word of mouth started. Then in march 2002, I spent by chance in front of a small pizzeria in Manhattan, and I see the poster of ’Donnie Darko’ on the window! I come to ask what is happening, and the manager replied: ’But no, it is you, Richard Kelly? Wow, hi dude! It was a small cinema room at the bottom of the restaurant, and play your movie every Saturday night at midnight. And each week, it is full to the brim’. I couldn’t believe it. I came the following Saturday at two o’clock in the morning. And all these people in my circle, for me to take a photo. A journalist wrote an article about the cult that was growing. And then a distributor of English is interested in the international release. They have well-made things, and the film was a success there. It is there that the tide has turned.”

The cast is full of stars in the making. How have you found them?

“The idea was not to take teens for idiots! It was therefore cast real teenagers in the movie, which rarely happens. Jake (Gyllenhaal) was 19 years old, and Jena Malone‘Hunger Games’) is only 15! Jake almost did not play in it also! Jason Schwartzman (‘aboard the Darjeeling Limited’) was going to play the role, but its availability were not consistent with those of Drew Barrymore. However, any funding for the film was based on his name to it. And then Jake happened. His parents are farmers and he had played in a few movies. Seth Rogen came out of the series ’Freaks and Geeks’, and doing numbers of stand-up in bars… 17 years old! And then Drew suggested to us Patrick Swayze (‘Dirty Dancing’) for the role of Jim, and he agreed with it. It was a casting of hell.”

A sequel was released in 2009…

[Expire longuement] “I don’t have the rights to the story, and this film is no ambition has been produced without that I should not be consulted. I have a super idea for a true sequel, but it would require that the producers don’t bother me confidence and let me take the reins.”

Stanislas Ide