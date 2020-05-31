the film which proclaims the phenomenon of reality tv

Without knowing it, in 1980, “The Dead live”, already shaping up to be the phenomenon of reality tv, 20 years before his arrival in France with “Loft Story”.

The story: In the near future where science has managed to overcome most major diseases, Katherine Mortenhoe (Romy Schneider) , a writer to success, learns that she is suffering from an incurable disease and that it does not remain to him more than a few weeks to live. She is approached by a tv channel that wants to film it for his show, “The Death in live”. Refusing the offer, it will be filmed without his knowledge by Roddy (Harvey Keitel ), camera operator, by means of a micro-camera implanted in his eyes.

The newspaper The World, the film director Bertrand Tavernier said that his film denounces the dictatorship of voyeurism: Roddy is the camera man, the super-voyeur, the idealistic perverted who sold his eyes to the devil, about foreseeing the future reality tv shows or on the intrusion in the private sphere of the phenomenon of the Internet.

Voyeurism : a recurrent theme in film and television

Just like the “Death live“many movies deal with the voyeurism and the cruelty of the television to break records of audience, the most famous of these is without a doubt “The Truman Show”, by Peter Weir, with Jim Carrey: Truman Burbank is an insurance agent, married to Meryl, who is a nurse. They live peacefully in the city paradise of Seahaven full of friendly people, of identical houses and manicured gardens. Truman, however, wanted to travel abroad, to discover new things. However, everything seems to force Truman to stay in the city. Without knowing it, he is indeed the hero of a reality tv show that follows him from his birth.







2 images











Jim Carrey in “The Truman Show”, Peter Weir © All rights reserved





