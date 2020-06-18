The filming of Dune continues

The shot of the team from quebec director Denis Villeneuve will run in August additional images of the highly anticipated film Dune.



Émilie Côté

The Press

According to the magazine Term, the craftsmen of the film will shoot in Budapest, Hungary.

The film produced by the studio Warner Bros need to go to the cinema on the 18th of December.

The final touch in the shooting would not be caused by an unexpected and annoying. It would be usual for a film project of this magnitude.

Dominated by Timothée Chalamet, who plays the protagonist Paul Atreides, the distribution of Dune meet with Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, and Charlotte Rampling.

In an interview, Denis Villeneuve has explained that he wants to do justice to the epic science fiction published by Frank Herbert in 1965.