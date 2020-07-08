The filming of Jurassic World 3 in Australia,” says Sam Neil – JAPANFM

– Advertising –

The series derived from Jurassic World has been launched in the year 2015, after the trade performance was disappointing in The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, and was a substantial success at the box office, with $ 1.7 billion dollars in the world of Jurassic World and $ 1.3 billion for 2018. the follow-up, the Jurassic World, the fall of the Kingdom.

Currently known under the name of Jurassic World 3, the new film will be directed by Colin Trevorrow (back in the series after being eliminated by JA Bayona for the kingdom fallen) and stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The filming should start next year, with a release date scheduled for June 11, 2021.

Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the many films affected by the appearance of the coronavirus. He was able to film some things before the closure of the main of the photography.

In a podcast with Fitz and Wappa, Sam Neill has spoken of the moment in which they could resume the shoot, even suggesting where you should begin, if they want to.

Speaking of his current status and the way in which things have stopped filming during the filming, ‘neill, said that as soon as they learned of the situation, he headed towards a flight to Perth:

It is “the fridge” for the time being. Yes, they have had two weeks. And I was in London, since my business is starting, and then it became apparent that it would close in a day or two. Then, I took a flight to Perth… I went to Sydney… and I went into quarantine.

Then he speaks of the time when the shooting could start, he remains vague and uncertain, but suggests that they could begin shooting in Australia or New Zealand.

These two locations of the contents of the pandemic effectively, in contrast with that of London, which was the main headquarters of the film, but that’neill reveals without ambiguity.

He explains that the production had been set in London, scenes of sound that you want to use for the shoot, which could make it difficult to complete a full pass to Sydney.

