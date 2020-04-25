the filming of the Batman with Robert Pattinson hanging in its tower

In order to avoid contamination of the coronavirus, The Batmanthe feature film from Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson in the title role, had its filming suspended on Saturday for two weeks. The shooting took place in England since January. No member of the team has not been diagnosed positive Covid-19, as specified in Deadline.
“The Batmanproduced by Warner Bros. Pictures, will observe a break of two weeks from today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely”, one can read in a press release.
Many of the shootings arrested
The Batman must go to the cinema on the 23rd June 2021. Colin Farrell played the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz will be Catwoman and Andy Serkis will play Alfred. Images of the Batmobile have been revealed, and photos from the shoot were leaked on the internet.
Warner Bros. has already paused the film by Baz Luhrmann on Elvis Presley, which is currently in preparation in Australia; Tom Hanks, one of the stars of the film, has been tested positive for the coronavirus and admitted to hospital.
Many shoots have been put on pause these past few days. Disney to Netflix through Marvel, they have all decided to suspend the shooting of their next productions.