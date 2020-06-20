The filming of the new episode of “Friends” is expected to take place in August

Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross will return to life soon in a previously unreleased episode. The shoot, which will take place in march, in may, had been suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus. It just has to be re-reprogrammed.
It's official, the "friends"will reform for a special episode. Sixteen years after the end of the famous series (1994-2004), Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are falling back into the skin of your old characters, to the great joy of all the fans. The announcement was made on February 21, in the account of Instagram of the respective actors.
A “unique experience”
In April, Jennifer Aniston was found on the social network as six of the fans of the series, drawn from a pool of donors for the #AllInChallenge, could help in the filming of the special episode and know the characters. The initiative, launched in the united States, aims to mobilise the celebrities from the world of entertainment and sport offers a "unique experience" in exchange for donations.
