the filming of the science-fiction film is going to resume

Science-fiction film : “Jurassic World: Dominion” is in the rails

The anglo-saxon press has announced that the filming of ” the Jurassic World: Dominion “we will continue to see the United Kingdom. For this sequel to the the filmingthe technicians are forced to wear masks. As a reminder, this science-fiction film Colin Trevorrow, will be released in the cinema, sometime in June of 2021.

Chris Pratt is placed under the direction of Colin Trevorrow

As the previous installment, “Jurassic World Dominion” is going to be like the heroes Chris Pratt. In this science-fiction film, the american comedian will lend his features to Owen Grady . Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Neill is going to slip into the skin of Claire Dearing and Professor Alan Grant respectively.

Chris Pratt is expected in the science-fiction film “Jurassic World Domination” © Dick Thomas Johnson, of Tokyo, Japan / CC BY

A point in the synopsis of the movie

The plot” Jurassic World: Dominion “takes place after the events of chapter 2. In this sequel, the dinosaurs have fled the area, while Claire, Owen, Aunt, Maisie, and Franklin had to escape. However, the Dr. Ian Malcolm announces the beginning of an age of neo-jurassic era, where humans live together with dinosaurs.

Michael Giacchino is going to sign the soundtrack