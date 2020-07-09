The film’s live-action Peter Pan Disney has found a Captain hook very sexy

Notice to fans of cartoons, Disney, company, large ears are adapted in live action the great classic of 1953’s Peter Pan. After Aladdin, Mulan, or beauty and the Beast.

The live-action Peter Pan Disney +

You have the impression of having seen Peter Pan movie several times ? This is not a failure of his memory. There was the cult of the movie Hook (1991) Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman and Julia Roberts, Peter Pan 2003, Jason Isaacs and Ludivine Sagnier, or, more recently, Pan 2015 with Hugh Jackman, Rooney Mara and Amanda Seyfried.

But this time, it’s Disney, taking the idea of Peter Pan, almost 70 years after the release of the animated film. Walt Disney Studio is developing a new film based on the novel of the same name, published in 1904.

In this new function, we can return to the imaginary country in the company of the boy who would not grow up, the young Wendy, the Lost Boys, but also the fearsome Captain hook.

The cast of Peter Pan Disney

And the good news is that the project is already very advanced, since the cast is being finalized. In effect, Peter Pan will be camped by the young Alexander Molony. Wendy will be played by the Always Anderson, who is no other than the daughter of the actress Mila Jovovich.

To interpret the effervescent Fairy tinker Bell, the director David Lowery might have set its sights on thethe australian actress Margot Robbie.

And is the star of The Party, Jude Law, could well slip into the skin of Captain hook. The roles of the wicked do not fear the English actor, who already faced the king Arthur play the sorcerer Vortigern, but also Captain Marvel by playing the commander Yon-Rogg.

When you exit the movie Peter Pan ?

Initially, the project was dedicated to be only broadcast on the streaming platform, Disney +. But finally, Disney has decided to offer a way out in the dark rooms of the future film. The production should start as soon as the restrictions caused by the epidemic of sars Coronavirus to be raised. But we must not find Peter, Wendy, John, and the Hook before 2022.

In the meantime, we will be able to discover the new Pixar film Soul in November of 2020, the live-action Cruella with Emma Stone, or even Cruise through the Jungle with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Anyway, let’s go “to queue indian, indian, indian…”