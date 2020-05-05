The film’s live-action Tinkerbell apparently in development, with Jennifer Lawrence could be starring

Disney’s had a lot of success in reviving its animated films classics live. Then, there’s the sub-genre of those projects that gives a touch of feminist to the original focusing on one of the women in the story. We have already seen this in the evil movies and we are on the turning point in Emma Stone Cruella the origins flick. The next to come after this could well be a re-imagining of the real action of Tinkerbellaccording to our intel.

We got this covered has heard from our sources – the same people who said a Aladdin suite was in development, which was later confirmed – that Disney is in early development on a film live of Tinkerbell, which will aim to explore the story of the fairy of Neverland. In addition, we learned that the studio wanted Jennifer Lawrence plays this iconic role. This does not appear to be a formal offer for the time being, as sources say they are also willing to look at the types of actresses similar if Lawrence the password or is unavailable.

Make a project live-action Tinkerbell would be a smart move for Disney, however. The character is already the star of an unending series of animated films by CG direct to DVD. In addition, it would be a means of revisiting the popular story of Peter Pan, but without simply trace the novel of J. M. Barrie, what Hollywood made regularly every few years. For Lawrence in the party, there was already a long history of great names to play Tink – see Julia Roberts in Hook and Keira Knightley in The stove – so we can definitely see that it works.

Click to zoom in

Disney may, however, want to pay attention. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil It was felt that it was necessary to win 500 million dollars to make a profit, but this has finally led to a gross profit of $ 473 million. It is evident, therefore, that all these projects do not have financial success and probably we will have to see how Cruella price when it will be in cinemas on the 28th of may before we hear an official confirmation on the future films in this vein.

Tell us, however, do you believe enough for the fairies to want a real action? Tinkerbell film, possibly with Jennifer Lawrence? Go to the comments section and let us know.