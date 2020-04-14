the filtration of Funko will reveal the new villain of the MCU

Although Marvel Studios has decided to delay the launch of the Eternals, rumors continue to appear on this tape, which will feature a cast star.

The most recent of these rumours comes from an alleged list of characters in Funko Pop! of Eternals, which include things that could be the new villain in the film universe of Marvel (via ScreenRant).

According to the leak, in Eternals will be submitted to Kro, the leader of the Deviants, which was created by Jack Kirby in 1976. This character has several powers is the main antagonist of the Eternals in the comics, and could certainly have an important role in Phase 4 of the MCU.

ETERNALS Funko pops. Kro is also on this list. Villian main for ETERNALS? https://t.co/LLNhGT4Hzh

– Secrets of Eternals (@Eternalsnews) April 2, 2020

In addition to Kro, the list also mentions Arishem, the leader of the Heavenly, so that it could also play an antagonistic role in the film.

Take the time this information as a mere rumor since nothing is confirmed and it is possible that the listing is false.

Eternals will be released in 2021, it will be directed by Chloé Zhao, and with Angelina Jolie in the role of Thena, Richard Madden in the role of Ikaris, Salma Hayek in the role of Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani in the role of Kingo, Gemma Chan, in the role of Sersi, Kit Harrington in the role of Dane Whitman, Barry Keogahn as Druig and Dong-seok Ma as Gilgamesh.