The final aspect of a Cheetah revealed

The final form of the Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 it has been revealed through the new merchandising for the sequel of the adventures of the Amazon. The DC fans were originally discover the film in December 2019, but Warner Bros has decided to postpone the movie in the month of June of 2020.

Current events have forced the studio to rethink its exit strategy, and then leave the following August 2020, but even this is an old story, as the film is expected to finally reach the theaters by the month of October.

Warner Bros is doing everything possible to keep the film’s secrets, but with all the changes to date, the marketing of the film is ready, and some things begin to lose as the packets of stickers from the movie in which we can have a vision of Kristen Wiig in Chita. For the moment, one can only see his face and not the rest of your body.

A new look at the ‘Cheetah’ of a sticker pack for Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/N7ulYytjRT — DCEU Updates (@DCFilmsUpdates) On June 15, 2020

The picture is very similar to that of those who have fled at the beginning of the year. This is not the best view of the Cheetah, but we can easily see what they have done to their facial features. It has the symbolic form in a mottled orange-brown version of the comics, as well as the eyes of cats.

Gal Gadot is back in the lead role of Wonder Woman, and Chris Pine is back in the role of Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal are also present in the role of Barbara Minerva and Maxwell Lord.

Wonder Woman 1984 it is directed by Patty Jenkins.

Source : Movieweb / Credit Of And ©Warner Bros