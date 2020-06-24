The final shot of the series ‘The Simpsons’ is a great way to keep the show in evergreen

It has happened to many fans of many shows. Your favorite tv program is cancelled, and you end up with an empty hole, where were the joy and the enthusiasm. How can you ever fill this void?

Of course, you can request that the show will be recorded, and that might even work, but all good things must eventually come to an end, and the fandoms they are watching and waiting for. All we can hope for is an end worthy of our beloved, and that we are going to want to go back and see it again, that gives us life to enjoy reviewing our worlds of fiction favorite.

That is why the creators of the Simpsons have a final simply brilliant in the lead. (But don’t worry! It is not the intention of using it soon.)

“The Simpsons” has a career record

The Simpsons has been broadcast for the first time in 1989 and in the year 2018, won the title of the television series dramatization of the oldest. The former holder of the title was gunsmoke, which lasted 20 seasons from 1955 to 1975.

With your 636e episode, the Simpsons have beaten this record, and then continued. Today, the animated series shows no signs of stopping, even if she had to make some adjustments to meet the needs of the modern audience.

In the course of his career of notable, The Simpsons has become a kind of touchstone to cultural. He often comments on current events. In fact, some fans are convinced that the series has properties indicative and has everything planned, the hornets murder of the errors of the vote.

It is also constantly brought up, leaving fans of many memes and clips in reaction to daily events. This culture of fans helps to keep the show decades, fresh and relevant year after year.

“The Simpsons” seems to have a hardware without end

The whole show revolves around a single family that never ages. Consists of Homer, the patriarch of a lazy of the family; his wife Marge, the mother, who causes things to move; Bart, the child’s disturbing but sympathetic; Lisa, a precocious and passionate; and Maggie, the baby sucks the nipple. They live in a fictional town called Springfield, and the plot is often métafictionnelle and absurd, giving the creators a lot of flexibility over the years.

Since the show is animated, the writers are not bound by the rules of aging that have to manage a series of live. The characters can stay the same year after year.

They are also able to take the celebrities through their versions of the animated cartoon the Simpsons, and many have lent their voice for the honour of being presented at the show favorite of the fans. Drew Carey, Dan Rather, Alec Baldwin, Neil Gaiman, and Elizabeth Taylor, have been carried out this task. A number of other A-listers have stepped in to express a character of guests, including Natalie Portman, Patton Oswalt and Amy Poehler.

With all this material that is constantly renewed to hand, the writers of the series have no shortage of ideas for new stories, and the series is likely to continue.

The creators have a plan for the final

The Simpsons | Fox

Nothing lasts forever. We must assume that the adage applies even to a show as brilliant and timeless as The Simpsons. Viewers do not have to worry about that fateful day unknown in the distant future, however. At the end of the series, the creators have a plan.

Every time the last day arrives, the writers plan to end the last episode with the arrival of the Christmas contest from the first episode. In this way, the entire series will become an endless loop, doing all of these iterations, a new objective to the extent that they become part of the on-going story.