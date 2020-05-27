The first action film shot in space with Tom Cruise will be directed by Doug Liman

The director has already collaborated twice with the star in Edge of Tomorrow (2014) and Barry Seal : American Traffic (2017).

This is by far the most crazy of the career of Tom Cruise. After having realized a good number of waterfalls, perilous himself to the needs of its films (such as jump out of a plane to more than 7,000 meters in altitude, for example), it was learned recently that the actor, 57-year-old was going to play in the first film in History filmed in space. An ambitious project, and totally unprecedented, studied jointly by NASA and SpaceX, the companyElon Musk specialized in the field of astronautics and space flight.

If the film is not for the time being attached to any studio, Deadline informs that Doug Liman will be responsible to carry it out. The director, known for his work on the highly acclaimed The Memory in the skin in 2002, has already directed Tom Cruise in two movies : the drama SF Edge of Tomorrow released in 2014 and thriller Barry Seal : American Trafficin 2017. It also will write the screenplay and will lace up the hat of producer, alongside Tom Cruise.

If the details of the plot are for the moment kept as a secret, Deadline revealed at the beginning of the month of may that it should be an action film, for which shooting will take place in the prestigious international space Station. But this is about what we know.

Given the recent nature of the project and the pandemic of sars coronavirus, which continues to cripple many productions around the world, no shoot date has not yet been announced. Tom Cruise will first take over the role of the intrepid Ethan Hunt in Mission : Impossible 7, whose shooting has been interrupted in Italy in mid-march. For his part, Doug Liman oversees the post-production of his new film SF, Chaos Walking. Expected in cinemas in February 2021, the film will bring together Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

