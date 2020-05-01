The first exhibition of Britney Spears soon in the region ?

The interpreter of “Womanizer” could present his paintings in an exhibition organized by a gallery of Occitania, at Figeac, in the Lot.

The american pop star had been the rage in publishing, in 2017, on its account Instagrama short video, where she exhibited her taste for painting. A canvas which had been then put up for auction and the profits of which were donated to the victims of the massacre of Las Vegas, reports Vanity Fair. The art work could continue on its way in an exhibition organized by a gallery, the gallery is Nice, based in the Lot to Figeac.

It is this that suggests a publication of the gallery on Instagram, announcing the opening of the exhibition on the 18th of January next, called “Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!”, the legend that appeared on the famous publication of 2017. On the site is of Sympa, it is clarified that the presentation will end,”till the world ends“, an obvious reference to the title of the singer. But there is no indication if the work in question or Britney will be of the party.

Contacted by Midi FreeJean Colombain, co-director of the gallery in Pleasant, did not want to answer our questions to give us more precision. It will be necessary to visit “in flesh and bones” on the spot to verify if the paintings of Britney are well hung. Response to the 18 January at the opening.