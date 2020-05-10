the first images of its new pair Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Jack”

Travis Scott continues to rage in the area of sneakers, Nike comes in fact to announce a new collaboration . After having worked on the Air Force 1 and the Air Jordan 1, this time – the artist and the Swoosh brand have agreed on a model Air Max 270 React .

The rumour of this project has been around for a little while, and this Wednesday, the 18th December, the first photos have been unveiled . Of course, that said collaboration with Travis Scott said “Cactus Jack”. There is the logo on the pull tab at the heel level and the inside of the shoe .

Regarding the colours, these Nike Air Max 270 React have a sole golden, a touch of grey on the top, but especially a color “sand” on the main part of the pair .

No information on price or release date has not yet been announced .

Air max 270 React “Cactus Jack”

