the first images of its new pair Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Jack”

Travis Scott continues to rage in the area of sneakers, Nike comes in fact to announce a new collaboration. After having worked on the Air Force 1 and the Air Jordan 1, this time–the artist and the Swoosh brand have agreed on a model Air Max 270 React.
The rumour of this project has been around for a little while, and this Wednesday, the 18th December, the first photos have been unveiled. Of course, that said collaboration with Travis Scott said “Cactus Jack”. There is the logo on the pull tab at the heel level and the inside of the shoe.
Regarding the colours, these Nike Air Max 270 React have a sole golden, a touch of grey on the top, but especially a color “sand” on the main part of the pair.
No information on price or release date has not yet been announced.