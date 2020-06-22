The first images of Jamie Foxx in Mike Tyson are awesome

Since 2009, the boxer Mike Tyson says his desire to see Jamie Foxx play in a biopic at the cinema. The project is apparently about to become a reality. At least that is what they said on Instagram the star actor of the Django Unchainedin a publication in which displays your physical transformation in the course in order to become a Iron Mike. “The transformation begins…” FIND MIKE “. It is no secret to anyone that I am taking on the biography of Mike Tyson for some time… people always ask me ‘what is that going to happen ?’. The stars are finally aligned. A couple of months ago we started the trip… the first, but The main task is to transform the body… With a diet of pull-ups, we are starting very well… We still have a long way to go, but if God wants… I have shared these first photos of the process… As I said, we still have a long way to go… But I’m willing to go! “wrote Jamie Foxx in the title of this publication.

The pictures you have posted with this message to show that the actor is involved in his quest to become Mike Tyson, your muscle mass is really impressive. It is unknown at the moment when we will have the opportunity to see this biographical film in the cinema, especially as the news about this project are scarce. In 2015, Martin Scorsese was interested in the idea of making this film, but it seems that the filmmaker is developing other projects, including the highly anticipated Killers of the Flower of the Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio.

