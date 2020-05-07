The first images of Robert Pattinson as Batman

The black Knight will once again be on cinema screens from June 23, 2021, in the guise of Robert Pattinson, and in front of the camera of Matt Reeves. A new adventure awaited, if only to get an idea of the performance of Robert Pattinson…

In the meantime the first trailer for the film The Batmanfirst images of Robert Pattinson in the costume of the black Knight have been released : not what ignite not more, all being released in a red light, not very powerful, that does not reveal too much detail.

Alongside Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, in the costume of Catwoman, and Paul Dano.