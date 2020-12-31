CELEBRITIES

THE FIRST IMAGES OF THE LOVE BETWEEN RIHANNA AND A $ AP ROCKY, WHILE HAVING FUN IN BARBADOS

Posted on

There is no longer any doubt that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are a couple.

The 32-year-old singer and the rapper of the same age are spending the Holidays together in Barbados, the birthplace of RiRi (but also of the father of Rakim Mayers, the real name of A $ AP): he joined her shortly before December 25, while she it had been there for the previous week.

 

A few days ago they were paparazzi while getting on a boat and now more photos have arrived where you can see more clearly that there really is something romantic between them.

They hug, chat, laugh and dance on the dock, take a ride on a jet ski with Rihanna at the wheel and A $ AP Rocky in the back, she retrieves him from the water when he falls off the inflatable. You can see all of these images here on the Daily Mail website.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have been friends and collaborators for years and in the past, there has already been talking of a possible relationship.

But the real new couple alert was triggered last month when People has confirmed that they are together after they were seen at dinner in New York.

A source recently shared some details about their relationship and how having known each other for a long time helps their love.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

4.2K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

427
CELEBRITIES

SELENA GOMEZ IS STUNNING ON THE NEW COVER OF VOGUE MEXICO

340
CELEBRITIES

Prince Charles “is furious” about his character in The Crown

323
Games

PES 2020 COMPUTER Game Full Version Free Download

321
Games

Wolfenstein: Youngblood COMPUTER Game Full Version Free Download

295
Games

Unholy COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

268
CELEBRITIES

HARRY STYLES: “WATERMELON SUGAR” BECAME HIS MOST LISTENED TO SONG ON SPOTIFY

262
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could collect rent from Princess Eugenie

To Top