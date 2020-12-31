THE FIRST IMAGES OF THE LOVE BETWEEN RIHANNA AND A $ AP ROCKY, WHILE HAVING FUN IN BARBADOS

There is no longer any doubt that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are a couple.

The 32-year-old singer and the rapper of the same age are spending the Holidays together in Barbados, the birthplace of RiRi (but also of the father of Rakim Mayers, the real name of A $ AP): he joined her shortly before December 25, while she it had been there for the previous week.

A few days ago they were paparazzi while getting on a boat and now more photos have arrived where you can see more clearly that there really is something romantic between them.

They hug, chat, laugh and dance on the dock, take a ride on a jet ski with Rihanna at the wheel and A $ AP Rocky in the back, she retrieves him from the water when he falls off the inflatable. You can see all of these images here on the Daily Mail website.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have been friends and collaborators for years and in the past, there has already been talking of a possible relationship.

But the real new couple alert was triggered last month when People has confirmed that they are together after they were seen at dinner in New York.

A source recently shared some details about their relationship and how having known each other for a long time helps their love.