The first images of the much anticipated Dune by Denis Villeneuve | Cinema

The scenario is based on the story of science-fiction author Frank Herbert, David Lynch had put in images in 1984. One is not mistaken in saying that the adaptation of Denis Villeneuve is probably the film the most anticipated of the year.

In the role of Paul Atreides, Timothée Chalamet must fulfill his destiny by traveling on the planet-the most dangerous of the universe in order to ensure a future to his people. At his side, one finds a distribution star with Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, and Javier Bardem.

In an interview with the american magazine Vanity Fairthe film maker has said that there would be two parts to the story, in order to make all of the elements of the book. “I would not have accepted the mandate to carry out the adaptation of this book into a single movie. This world is too complex. It is a world that reveals its power in the details,” said the one who made him internationally known with Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

The film must normally take the shows on the 18th of December 2020.