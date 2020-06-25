the first images of the Netflix movie with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

Netflix has released the first photos of the ” Enola Holmes “, his movie about the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin.

The star of the strangest Things, Millie Bobby Brown, will be on the poster of a movie from Netflix which should be out in September of 2020. Titled ” Enola Holmes “, the movie is inspired on the literary series “The Investigations of Enola Holmes,” written by Nancy Springer, a specialist in the deviation of the characters.

Advertising

Netflix

Enola Holmes is the younger sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, Mycroft Holmes, and, according to Millie Bobby Brown, she has nothing to envy to its older brothers : “She is very clever and decides to use it in a manner more humorous than Sherlock Holmes “ she says.

Enora Holmes embodied by Millie Bobby Brown

In fact, Elona Holmes stands out for his young age (she is 20 years younger than Sherlock and 27, less of Mycroft), and his spirit, very independent, as it is in the form almost alone during his childhood. This free spirit made her a detective very malignant, and bright, whose genius surpassed that of his brother.

The film of the stage of Enola Holmes, at the age of 16 years old, when his mother mysteriously disappears on the day of your birthday. Her brothers want to send to a boarding school, but if évadera and flee London in order to investigate only in the context of the search.

In the casting, Millie Bobby Brown is going to be well-surrounded with Henry Cavill (” The Witcher “, the ” Man of Steel “) in the role of Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin (” the Hunger Games “, ” Peak Blinders “) in the role of Mycroft Holmes, the older brother of the brothers. Also, the mother that has disappeared will be embodied by Helena Bonham Carter (” Harry Potter “).

Netflix has, therefore, unveiled the first photos from the film, and I can’t wait to see more, but we’ll have to wait until the beginning of September.

Netflix

Netflix attacked by the family of Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes

In the meantime, Netflix will have to face a lawsuit brought by the descendants of Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of Sherlock Holmes. In effect, they argue that the adaptation of a Sherlock too “the human being and the empathy “below the bottom of a conflict of the rights of the authors.

In fact, the family of the writer had lost in the trial in the year 2014 in the face of Nancy Springer when the justice had declared that the family had lost the rights to most of the works, written in 1923, as it is placed in the public domain.

This time, the family of Arthur Conan Doyle says that the film borrowed elements of its plot in stories written in the years 1923 and 1927, and in this case, the character “the human being and the empathy “ of Sherlock Holmes, which was later developed by the writer.