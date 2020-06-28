The first images of the new film, Beyonce to Disney

Black is the King will be available for streaming from the 31st of July.

Then, he or she will receive this Sunday, an award for his humanitarian work at the BET Awards, Beyonce announces a new project opening in your web page the trailer Black is the Kinga film written and directed by the singer. The movie, available exclusively on the platform of Disney+, will be based on the songs of the album The Lion King: The Giftan album released in the year 2019 and inspired by the film The Lion King in which Beyoncé lent her voice to the character of Nala. Among the songs that will be on the scene in this movie is going to be My Power, The State Of Mind 4 Evaor Brown Skin Girl.

The film will be a tribute to the black culture. “This film is a story through the centuries to teach and rebuild our present (…) a story about the way in which people put it to one side and broken are a great gift and a proposal for the future,” explains Disney in a press release quoted by the site JustJared. According to several u.s. media, Beyoncé would have signed a contract of 100 million dollars with Disney to produce three movies premiere.

Very committed to the fight against racism, Beyoncé was inaugurated last June 19, the title Black Parade on the occasion of “juneteenth,” the day of the emancipation of the slaves in the united States. The star had also publicly took the floor to denounce the death of George Floyda black American, who lost his life during an interpellation violent in Minneapolis.