the first images of the Snyder Court of Justice of the League there are

It is short, very short, but already gives an idea of what he intends to propose to Zack Snyder. Three years after the release of The Justice League in the film, the filmmaker finally be able to get his version of the film, as he understood it, something quite rare in the hollywood industry. Because behind the exploitation of this film, Warner hid a very complicated.

And with these first images broadcast by the actor Jason Momoa (Aquaman in The Justice Leaguein your account of Instagram, we can see both Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), the discovery, the fear, Darkseid (the super-villain that is completely absent of the film of 2017), while one hears a voice in the background, the Lex Luthor, played by Jesse Eisenberg. We thus find the dark atmosphere of Batman v Superman made in 2016 by the same Zack Snyder (of which we recommend to make the long version).