the first images of the upcoming projects from Steven Soderbergh and Ridley Scott for HBO

HBO Max has revealed the teaser of their catalog, with projects expected, including Steven Soderbergh and Ridley Scott.

The platform HBO Max has just released the teaser of their catalog (full). The program, in particular, two of the major filmmakers of back to the first Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Sex, Lies and video tapes) and his new film We’re Going To Talk About All Of Them. Meryl Streep plays a successful writer who decides to go on a cruise with friends·ies (Dianne West, Candice Bergen, Gemma Chan and Lucas Hedges) to draw a line on your past and heal old trauma. The film was shot entirely with a RED camera, the Komodo Dragon, a device on the cutting edge of digital technology.

Also worth noting is the presence of Ridley Scott for his first drama series of science-fiction, Raised by Wolves with Travis Fimmel and Amanda Collin. There are two androids – father and mother – in charge of raising a human children on a mysterious planet. While human beings are torn apart because of different religions, the androids, so you will need to understand and learn to control the many beliefs and each other. A court of metaphysics to the futuristic aesthetic that is reminiscent of their old movies as Blade Runner (1982) or Prometheus (2012).

But also…

In addition to these two projects ‘ highly anticipated, HBO, Max had the opportunity to give an overview of its rich catalog. And in the teaser we can find images of the police of the series Perry Mason signed Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald (OCS since the 22 of June) and the series of Michaela Coel, I Can Destroy (OCS from the 8 of June). Other projects that have come out of the string : Waiting For Amy, a mini-documentary series about the actress Amy Schumer Alexander Hammer and The Flight Waitinga mini-series of drama Kaley Cuoco (actress from the series The Big Bang Theory).