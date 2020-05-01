the first images (sublime) Dune

It is again Vanity Fair that has unveiled new images the Dune Denis Villeneuve, scheduled for release in December next. If the casting had already given their desire (Timothy Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, or even Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson), the first visuals of the blockbuster movie produced by Legendary Pictures to send of the heavy.

There is a good part of the main characters of the book of Frank Herbert, that this is Timothée Chalamet in Paul Atréides, Oscar Isaac Duke Leto Atréides, Rebecca Ferguson Lady Jessica Atréides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck or Jason Momoa in Duncan Idaho.