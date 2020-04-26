the first images (sublime) Dune

It is again Vanity Fair that has unveiled new images the Dune Denis Villeneuve, scheduled for release in December next. If the casting had already given their desire (Timothy Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, or even Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson), the first visuals of the blockbuster movie produced by Legendary Pictures to send of the heavy.

There is a good part of the main characters of the book of Frank Herbert, that this is Timothée Chalamet in Paul Atréides, Oscar Isaac Duke Leto Atréides, Rebecca Ferguson Lady Jessica Atréides, Josh Brolin in Gurney Halleck and Jason Momoa in Duncan Idaho.

History will tell of the confrontation between the young Paul Atréides and Shaddam IV, at the head of an evil empire seeking to control a drug called “Spice”. At the level of the original soundtrack, you will discover Hans Zimmer as well as Greg Fraser at the photo, already behind Vice, Rogue One or the next Batman.

Zendaya in Dune Denis Villeneuve

Josh Brolin in Dune Denis Villeneuve

Rebecca Ferguson in Dune Denis Villeneuve

Oscar Isaac in Dune Denis Villeneuve

Sharon Duncan-Brewster in Dune Denis Villeneuve

Yes, it is Jason Momoa

From left to right, Timothy Chalamet in Paul Atréides, Stephen Mckinley Henderson Thufir Hawat, Oscar Isaac Duke Leto Atréides, Rebecca Ferguson Lady Jessica Atréides, Josh Brolin in Gurney Halleck and Jason Momoa in Duncan Idaho.



