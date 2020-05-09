The first look of Emma Watson Little Women, gives us life

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
If you thought you couldn’t wear waders and a long dress, think again.
the Harry Potter alum,Emma Watson, Dominates the red carpet for as long as we remember and yesterday evening Small woman first red carpet, was no exception.
The actress, 29 years of age, is output in an elegant dress Balenciaga yesterday evening Small woman creation Musem of Modern Art in New York. His look of fashionable neo-gothic was fit to be immortalized in the museum itself.
Wearing a long silk dress black with ruffles on the chest, the dress Watson was not the only thing that caught our attention, but rather his choice to pull the hem of the dress in one of his boots in velvet to the knees. This is a trend that we can incorporate.
the Small woman The actress, who is poised to play Meg March, wore her hair in a bun and was wearing a color of lip wine is bold with hues of pink on his cheeks and his eyes.
Earlier in August, the trailer for star Small woman stormed the Internet when fans of the classic novel of Louisa May Alcott saw Emma, Saoirse, Florence, and Eliza would play the four sisters, taking respectively the roles of Jo March, Meg March, Amy March, Beth March.
The film is directed by Greta, who also produced Lady Bird alongside Saoirse, and she seems to have a personal relationship with the classic novel of maturity.
“I always knew that was Jo March,” she said Vanity Fair earlier this summer. “She was the person I wanted to be. The filmmaker also told the publication that the story was like an” autobiography “.
“When you live through a book, it almost becomes the landscape of your inner life … It is part of you, in a deep way”, she added.
Co-stars, including Timothy Chalamet, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Greta Gerwig, James Norton, Eliza Scanlen, Sasha Frolova and Zach Braffwere also present at the premiere of the red carpet.
The actress of “Lady Bird”, Saoirse, wore a look, a Gucci black-and-white, victorian-style with sleeves transparent stones and turquoise. Similar to her co-star, the actress of 25 years was wearing black boots elegant.
As to the English actress Florence, the young wife of 23-year-old has opted for a more color Small woman red carpet wearing a mini-dress bare shoulders blue sky.
The actress wore her hair slicked back and surmounted the look with heels metallic straps and earrings in the shape of a tear drop.
the Big Little Lies The actress, Luara, also opted for a blue dress, wearing a dress turtleneck shimmering on the red carpet. James, the actor, 34-year-old, who embodies the romantic interest of Watson in the film, was also wearing a fully blue, dressed in a suit of velvet.
On the other hand, Eliza, who has already appeared on HBO Sharpswore a set while a crisp white with a golden belt.
The man of the hour, Timothy came out on the red carpet wearing Alexander Mcqueen. The actor’s “Call me by your name” looked dapper in a vest and pants with thin stripes.
Small woman first in theatres on Christmas day, December 25.