The first look of Emma Watson Little Women, gives us life

If you thought you couldn’t wear waders and a long dress, think again.

the Harry Potter alum,Emma Watson, Dominates the red carpet for as long as we remember and yesterday evening Small woman first red carpet, was no exception.

The actress, 29 years of age, is output in an elegant dress Balenciaga yesterday evening Small woman creation Musem of Modern Art in New York. His look of fashionable neo-gothic was fit to be immortalized in the museum itself.

Wearing a long silk dress black with ruffles on the chest, the dress Watson was not the only thing that caught our attention, but rather his choice to pull the hem of the dress in one of his boots in velvet to the knees. This is a trend that we can incorporate.

the Small woman The actress, who is poised to play Meg March, wore her hair in a bun and was wearing a color of lip wine is bold with hues of pink on his cheeks and his eyes.