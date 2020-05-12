The first movie with Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger from The around the World in 80 Days is finally out… in China and Russia

Two years after its filming, The Mystery of The Dragon Seal : Journey to China will be released in September in the halls of the chinese and the russians, leaving the other countries.

Journey to China is the sequel to the film The Legend of Viyinspired freely from a horror novel of the Russian writer Nikolai Gogol. In the first game, Jason Flemyng, who appeared in Snatch and The curious case of Benjamin Buttonplayed a English explorer of the 18th century en route to the eastern countries is in conflict with the dark mysteries of a village lost in the forests of ukraine.

The Legend of Viy was met with a surprising success at the Russian box office, earning almost $ 40 million. The producers had decided to take advantage of this craze to launch a second episode, this time more ambitious. Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger have joined the cast, the film became a co-production sino-Russian whose plot has been moved along the borders between China and Russia. All for a budget of $ 50 million.

Jason Flemyng is back in his role as an explorer, to which he was ordered to draw a map of the Russian Far East. The Hollywood Reporter informs us that this trip takes him to China, where he “discover strange creatures, meet the princesses of the chinese, will face the masters of the martial arts and will face the Dragon King.” It will also be the path of Jackie Chan, in the guise of a master sorcerer, and Arnold Schwarzenegger in captain imposing.

The film Oleg Stepchenko has experienced a post-production difficult during the two years after the shooting in the United Kingdom, China, and Russia to finally get its release date. According to THR, the fault returns to the disputes between the producers, who have struggled to agree on several points financial. For the moment, only China and Russia are certain to see the adventures of Jason Flemyng, Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger on the big screen in September. A combination that promises to be muscular…