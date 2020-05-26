The first name of their son refused, they opt for an alternative just as wacky ⋆ StarMag.com

Elon Musk and his wife Grimes have changed the first name of their child by an alternative equally hard to pronounce.

Elon Musk, boss of Tesla, and the singer Grimes, have welcomed a son on may 6, 2020. But the first name the baby had stirred the curiosity as it is hardly pronounceable. A series of letters and numbers which was eventually denied by the authorities in california.

The couple had to change the first name of X Æ A-12 The Musk because the act prohibits the digits in the first name and only the 26 letters of the alphabet are allowed. But the alternative found by the parents is not traditional. The baby will now be known as X Æ A-Xii. A variant that satisfied the mom :

The roman numerals are much more beautiful, to be honest.

But a new question arises concerning the symbol Æ, the spelling will she once again be modified ? This could indeed be changed for the letters A and E.

Side pronunciation, the couple does always facilitates the task. As indicated by the Daily Mailthe utterance of the name would be the following : “Ex Ash Has Twelve “.

A choice of a crackpot that the singer had explained on his Twitter account :

X, the unknown variable, Æ, I say ” Ai ” for love or artificial intelligence, A-12, which is the precursor to the SR-17 (our favorite plane), no weapons or defense, just speed. Strong in battle, but not violent. The A also means ” Archangel “, my favorite song.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

