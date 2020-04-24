the first official images of Paul Atréides, but also characters of Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac

Scheduled for the end of the year 2020, Dune unveils its first image with Timothée Chalamet in the skin of Paul Atréides. Vanity Fair took advantage of the Easter weekend to deliver the first visual of the film from Denis Villeneuve.

If you did not know, Dune will soon return to the cinema. This will not be a sequel, but a new adaptation of the work of Frank Herbert. After David Lynch, it is the turn of Denis Villeneuve to attack the famous science-fiction novel. The project is planned for many years, but until today we had never had the chance to see the first images of the characters. This film is planned for the end of the year 2020, it is time to start the communication. Vanity Fair took advantage of the Easter weekend to unveil a first image Timothée Chalamet in the skin of Paul Atréides.

EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Chalamet is Paul Atreides. Your first look at Denis Villeneuve’s #Dune adaptation has arrived: https://t.co/Mz3HeIuCX8 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 13, 2020

This shot shows us the young Paul Atréides who is preparing to leave his life on the planet Caladan, to take on the mining planet Arrakis. There, his family supervises the extraction of a spice which is vital for the galaxy.

We know no more for the moment, but more images and possibly a trailer is expected to be released in the day.

New images of various characters were revealed.

A casting XXL

For the new adaptation of DuneDenis Villeneuve is surrounded by many big names of the cinema. Alongside Timothée Chalamet, you’ll find Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, or even Zendaya.

We can’t wait to see them all in action. Dune is planned for the 23rd of December 2020 in our cinemas.