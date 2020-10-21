THE FIRST OFFICIAL PORTRAIT OF HARRY AND MEGHAN SINCE THEY STEPPED BACK FROM THE ROYAL FAMILY

Last January, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced plans to step back from the Royal Family.

It materialized on March 31, they moved first to Canada and then to the United States and Harry said he no longer wants to be called a prince.

Well, now we can see the couple in their first official portrait since they are no longer full members of the English royal family.

This is a black and white photo taken at their home in Montecito, California.

The shot is by photographer Matt Sayles and was made in view of their engagement with Time as presenters of the conference “Designing a better world”, as part of the Time100 Talks.

Experts, activists, creators, and journalists will gather to discuss how to try to create a more compassionate and safer world, especially in the digital world.

Speaking of online experience, Meghan Markle recently talked about being ” the most trolled person ” on the web.