The first official release from post-confinement of Kate Middleton… Willow Smith is against the “cancel” culture “…

The first official release from post-confinement of Kate Middleton

After several months confined to his home, during which she had confided that she was struggling to do the school of their children, the duchess of Cambridge has finally been able to get to it. And for this first excursion post-pandemic, the wife of prince William has chosen a garden near his house in the region of Norfolk.

This result, obviously, has nothing of the innocent, while the royal family tries to show the british people that life can gradually resume your course. Prince William, himself, has done his work by going to visit the bakery at Smiths the Bakers, which celebrates its reopening after eleven weeks.

The filming of the meeting Friends is – a priori – in August

Now we know a bit more about the filming of the special episode of Friends. Highly anticipated by fans and delayed by the crisis of the sars coronavirus, this show, which is returned in the cult series, will finally be touring in August, according to Martha Kauffman, one of the designers Friends.

“If everything is ready and that all protocols are in place for them to put on a good show, then we can resort to mid-August,” he said And Online.

It is not yet clear the exact nature of this special episode, but we know that, in any case, that will be more of a round-table discussion with the actors and actresses Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, and not an episode narrative.

Willow Smith is against the “cancel” culture “

Willow Smith is opposed to the “cancel” culture “, as a way to make them disappear, making them “persona non grata”, ” to all those who have been the attitudes and words unacceptable, without giving them the opportunity to make amends. After the daughter of Will Smith, which is expressed in the issuance of his mom Jada Pinkett, Red Table Talkthis type of method does not have any interest.

“I see people who humiliate other people, who say horrible things about them, for what they said or what they have said. But I think that if one really wants to change, to the shame of the people not learning,” he said.