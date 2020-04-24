the first pair of containment ?

The containment, it is also the seduction…

Once is not custom, we will open the book rose of the rap game. At the time of the clashes appear a bit everywhere, where some as Young Chop, cracking it completely, it is also good to note when there are positive vibes. And this is exactly what seems to happen between Blueface and Lizzo who seem to be engaged in a process of seduction in front of the other on Instagram.

In an interview with the radio 92,3 THE, Blueface has a call up to the singer and he may even have even opened the door on a possible relationship. Instagram will he become the new Tinder ? Later, he explained : “they asked questions, I answered”not deny or confirm his interest to the triple winner of the Grammys. But Lizzo, probably not insensitive to the charm of the rapper from Los Angeles has not waited for him and said:. Ah yes, the containment, this is not because of the fighting, it is also of love.

During the interview, Blueface who was wearing a protective mask, was asked about Lizzo. Very end, the moderator asked him this question : “Lizzo has the coronavirus. Do you go to anyway ?” Blueface does not parade and has responded sincerely.

“I’m already typed in big s*lopes in my life, you know what I mean ? Lizzo, if you’re here and that you hear me, call me baby. Call me.”

During the interview, the same question was also posed about Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion, but he only kept the part about Lizzo. The facilitators then said to Blueface that she was surely going to call after this statement. She did better, she posted a photo of her, in a thong, seductively lying on a couch with this simple caption : “Blueface Babyyy“.