The First Preview of What Will Happen to Netflix in July 2020

Welcome to a glimpse early on what will happen to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of July 2020. We will introduce you to all the new movies, documentaries, and television series that should come out throughout the month.

You can also keep a track of all the originals from Netflix that will be released in July in our preview here. Also, make sure not to have missed any of the versions of Netflix of June 2020.

Please note: this post is an overview very early of what is coming and does not reflect the full list. We will be updating every two days with the titles newly announced and towards the mid-end of June, we will obtain an extended list of Netflix themselves.

A complete list of what will happen to Netflix in July 2020

Dates July to determine street food: Latin America (Season 1) N – Series Docu exploring the cuisine of Latin America. The seven deadly sins (season 4) No – The animated series is expected to arrive in July.Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Season 1) N – The final entry in the trilogy, Tales of Arcadia. Which will arrive on Netflix on the 1st of JulyAbby Hatcher (Season 1) – Children’s series animated (32 episodes) about a young girl and her friend fuzzy, starting to the adventure. A thousand words (2012) – Comedy of Eddie Murphy.A Touch of Green (Season 1) – Drama series war Taiwanese telling the story of the pilots and their families during the Second World War.Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a tool belt (Season 2) N – Adventures more animated with the monkey intelligent.Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1) – Animated series for children. Victoria day (2016) – Mark Wahlberg plays the role of a police officer from Boston who was active during the actual events of the bomber of the Boston marathon. Sucker Punch (2011) – A girl goes to an alternative reality as it prepares for its escape. Directed and written by Zack Snyder.Under the sun of Riccione (2020) N – Film romantic drama Italian for teenagers.Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N – A reboot of the classic series where he examines several unsolved cases. Produced by the same team behind Stranger Things. Winchester (2018) – Helen Mirren plays in this biopic of the heiress of firearms Sarah Winchester. What is it that will arrive on Netflix on July 3Cable Girls (Season 5B) N – The latest episodes of the drama series in Spanish on the telephone operators in Madrid. Desperados (2020) N – Comedy directed by LP with Anna Camp.JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N – The Grudge is restarted in a format that is Japanese serialized.The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N – Reboot of the classic series for children. What is it that will arrive on Netflix on July 4Hook (Season 1) – The weekly series, K-drama starts on NetflixWhat”s Coming to Netflix July 8, Mucho Mucho Amor: The legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N – Documentary about a tv personality from Puerto Rico well known.

Stateless (limited series) N – New limited series Australian with Yvonne Strahovski about a detention center. What is it that will arrive on Netflix on July 9, Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N – Originally scheduled for the Olympic Games, this animated series follows different families in the aftermath of the earthquakes. The old guard (2020) N – The big blockbuster action of Netflix for the summer of Charlize Theron. What will happen to Netflix on July 19 The last dance (limited series) – Series docu EPSN on the Chicago Bulls in the ’80s and ’90s with Michael Jordan. What is it that will arrive on Netflix on July 24, The cabin of kissing 2 (2020) N – The sequel of the romantic comedy for teens, which was a resounding success. That is what happens on Netflix July 31,

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N – The second season of the long-awaited series of super-hero, The Umbrella Academy.

