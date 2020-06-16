The first preview of what will happen to Netflix UK in July 2020

June has only just begun, but we have already heard talk of new films and television series arriving on Netflix UK in July 2020! This will be your first glimpse of the new titles and exciting that will be arriving soon on Netflix UK.

The list below is only our first glimpse of what is to come, other films and television series will come, and more announcements will be made in June and July.

N = Netflix Original

Release Dates for July to determineStreet food: Latin America (Season 1) N – Down in the streets of Latin America to discover some of the most delicious dishes that are.Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Season 1) N – The third installment of the animated series of Dreamwork Tales of Arcadia.The seven deadly sins (season 4) No – Series of japanese animeThe Protector (Season 4) No -Dramatic series of super-hero turcsCe going to happen to Netflix UK on July 1, 2020:#Anne Frank – parallel Stories (2019) – Reported by Helen Mirren, five jewish women who survived the holocaust tell their story of survival and the horrors that they have suffered at the hands of the nazis.Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1) – Animated series for children.Flipper (1996) – Adventure Film of the 90’s with Elijah Wood and Paul Hogan.For a good time… (2012) – Comedy about two girls living in an apartment decide to join the two ends and put in place a telephone line on the telephone.Midnight in Paris (2011) – Comedy-drama-award-winning Oscars for Woody Allen.Broken memories (2018) – Thriller police, after waking up next to the body of a former lover, a woman must race against the clock to discover the true killer.The Mail (2019) – Action-Thriller with Olga Kurylenko and Gary OldmanThe Nut Job 2014 – Animation Film for kids about a squirrel in exile, who arrives with a turning circle, incredible to provide food to its former colony.The secret garden (1993) – British classic of the 90s, based on the book of the same name by author Frances Hodgson Burnett.The show Truman (1998) – Comedy-drama starring Jim Carrey as Truman Burbank’s world-famous star of a reality tv series about his life, except that Truman does not know that the world is watching 24h / 24.Under the sun of Riccione (2020) N – Romantic drama teen Italian.Unsolved mysteries (Season 15) N – Reboot of the famous docuseries paranormal and mysterious.Wreckage (2011) – Candian Thriller with Adrian Brody, You, Me and Dupree (2006) – Comedy Noughties with Owen Wilson and Kate HudsonWhat”s Coming to Netflix UK on July 2, 2020:Warrior Nun (Season 1) N – Fantasy drama series that revolves around a woman of 19 years who wakes up in a morgue with an artifact the divine embedded in his back. Discovering that she is now part of an ancient order, it is charged to protect the earth from demonic forces. That is what will happen to Netflix UK on July 3, 2020:Cable Girls (Season 5) No – The fifth and final season of the drama series Spanish.Desperados (2020) N – Romantic comedy which sees a woman taking a vacation for the time in Mexico and ask for the help of his friends to delete an e-mail damning of her new boyfriend.JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N – Horror series japanese based on the iconic franchise JU-ON ” The Grudge “.Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – The sixth installment of the franchise Mission: Impossible with Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill.The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N – Reboot of the drama series of the television series HBO-90s.Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) – American horror Film directed by Stephen SuscoWhat”s Coming to Netflix UK July 4, 2020:Hook (2020) – Drama in thailand on the son of two fathers are rivals, despite the resentment of the family, the couple form a friendship as they bind to the boxing gym.What will happen to Netflix UK on July 5, 2020:The Underclass (2020) – Drama thai which takes place in a high school where a schoolgirl has recently abandoned a program of academic elite and has struggled to find its own identity when she gets involved in a gang in high school.That is what will happen to Netflix UK on July 8, 2020:Mucho Mucho Amor: The legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N – Spanish documentaryStateless (Season 1) N – The lives of four strangers collide when they meet in an immigration centre in the middle of the australian desert.That is what will happen to Netflix UK on July 9, 2020:Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N – Japanese Anime based on the novel of the same directed by Masaaki Yuasa. Which will arrive on Netflix UK on July 10, 2020:Meetings: Brazil (Season 1) N – Series of meetings in reality which sees six single people attend five appointments to the blind in the city of Sao Paulo.The old guard (2020) N – Drama of super-heroes featuring Charlize Theron as a mercenary immortal, who, with the other immortals must fight to keep his secret hidden.Which will arrive on Netflix UK on July 15, 2020:Dark Desire (Season 1) N – Mexican Thriller SeriesQu’is-what will happen to Netflix UK on July 16, 2020:Case of fatal (2020) N – Drama american directed by Peter Sullivan. What is it that arrives on Netflix UK on July 24, 2020:The cabin of kissing 2 (2020) N – Romantic drama for teenagers. The relationship of Noah and She is facing his challenge, the most difficult to date when they must cope with a distance relationship. That is what will happen to Netflix UK on July 31, 2020:The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N – The family of super-heroes favourite Netflix returns for the second season of the highly anticipated of The Umbrella Academy!

