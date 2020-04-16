The first reactions of WWE Superstars sprees

Photo credit : DrakeMaverick

The WWE has taken the world by surprise today when she organized a meeting of an emergency where Vince McMahon announced that the company was going to undertake many of the budget cuts. He spoke of delaying the move of the headquarters of the WWE, to cut in the staff of this headquarters, but also at the level of the WWE Superstars and producers. Moreover, you can see the full list of all the Superstars that were fired today at this link.

First of all, in a very touching video Drake Maverick explains that it is a very difficult time for everyone. Shedding tears, he explained that he was going to give it everything in the tournament Cruiserweight who begins this night with NXT, not for the title, but to keep his job in the WWE and meet the needs of his family. He also mentions that the current circumstances forced him to leave without having the chance to say goodbye to everyone.

Here are a few quotes from the other Superstars to be fired.

