The first round of the Draft 2020 breaks audience records in the NFL

The first round of the day Thursday was the most watched in the history of the NFL Draftwith more than 15.6 million viewers, pointed to the league on Friday.

The mark hearing –which include figures of ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Sports and digital channels—broke the previous record of 12.4 million in 2014. The 15.6 million also represent an increase of 37 % with respect to the draft of 2019.

Joe Burrow celebrates with his mother and his father from home, after being the first overall pick of the Draft 2020. Getty

The draft was fully remote due to the pandemic of coronaviruses, with the commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the selections from your home. The first round was essentially free of technical problems.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

The ‘Draft-A-Thon’, a fundraising campaign in conjunction with the draft, had more than seven million viewers.

“The theme of hope is always prevalent in the NFL, especially with regard to the draft,” said Goodell in a statement. “In 2020, that is especially true, as we honor the health care workers, and others in the front line of this battle against the COVID -19 while we give the fans something to support as we celebrate the next generation of stars NFL”.

“We are excited that so many people have joined us the previous evening and thank you for supporting the Draft-A-Thon”.

2 Related

Ohio was the peak of the highest rating: Columbus with 16.7, followed by Cleveland (15.9) and Cincinnati (15.6). The rating is the percentage of people that will tune into the event.

Players with ties to Ohio were selected among the first three turns. Joe Burrow, who was the first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, started the university in Ohio State and then it was transferred to LSU, in which he led the Tigers the national title and won the Heisman Trophy.

The second and third round will be Friday (7 pm eastern time in the U.S.), and the fourth to the seventh round will be on Saturday (noon, eastern US) by ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

With information of AP.