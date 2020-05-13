The first series Apple with Jason Momoa reveals

From next year, the war of the platforms of streaming will be open. Until now, Netflix was almost completely alone in the world, with only one competitor, Amazon Prime Video. This year, it is Apple TV+ who will join the race, until 2020 and the long-awaited Disney+. But the news of the moment, it concerns Apple has just unveiled the first official trailer for its original series” See “.

A release planned for the 1st of November

The series features Jason Momoa as you could see in “ Game of Thrones “in the role of Khan Drogo, but also more recently as the” Aquaman “at the cinema. The series will take place 600 years in the future, in a world of science-fiction, post-apocalyptic. A virus has decimated the men, and the last survivors are now all blind. Jason Momoa will play a warrior blind part of a community of survivor and try to help the group survive the challenges that are presented. Everything shifts when the group discovers that the children are back in the view, offering new perspectives.

Aside from Jason Momoa, is found in the casting Alfre Woodard (” Luke Cage ” ; ” Black Panther “), Sylvia Hoeks (” Blade Runner 2049) or Hera Hilmar “Mortal Engines “). The series is directed by Francis Lawrence (” Hunger Games “) and written by Steven Knight (” Peaky Blinders “). Find the trailer below.

Apple TV+ very much,” See “to attract people on its streaming platform. The series joined for the launch of the platform” The Morning Show “a series that explores the behind the scenes of a news program morning with Jennifer Anniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon.

Apple TV+ will be available the 1erNovemberand cost 4,99 dollars per month. To note that the people who will buy a new IPhone, Ipad, Mac or Apple TV from the 10th of September receive one year of free subscription.