The first trailer for the next Christopher Nolan online, less pollution… The good news of the weekend to remember

The first trailer for the upcoming Nolan is online

Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, the trilogy The Dark Knight… Christopher Nolan has become one of the greatest filmmakers of the moment. It has unveiled the images of his last film, Tenet, which will reverse the course of time to prevent a third world war. With a dream cast (David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia and Clémence Poesy), this new feature has cost more than $ 200 million and was filmed in seven different countries. Its release was originally set for 22 July in France. With the current context, it is not impossible that it be postponed until a later date. To follow…

A drop in CO2 emissions dramatic

From 1 January to 30 April, a 9% drop in CO2 emissions has been recorded compared to the same period in 2019. It is one of the positive consequences of the containment measures put in place in very many countries. In view of the resumption of economic activity, CO2 emissions, year 2020 expected to decrease by approximately 4% to 7% compared to 2019, the largest annual decline recorded since the Second world War, according to a study published in Nature Climate Change.

A breakthrough in HIV prevention

The injection of cabotegravir every two months would prevent HIV infection. What are the results of a large clinical trial launched more than three years in seven countries. Until now, the only preventative drug approved was the PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) to take all day. With this discovery, the treatment of protection against the Aids virus would be less burdensome and more effective.