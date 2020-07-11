The five games to follow on Saturday

Last day of the group stage to the Final Tennis Match. Five matches in the program, and little pressure for the players, as we already know that the four advanced to the Final Four on Sunday.

16: 00: Corentin Moutet (FRA) vs. Holger Rune (NOR)

Matteo Berrettini party to compete in the tournament, Dominic Thiem of Austria (it would be great to be back on Sunday for the Final Four), this game is going to be the opportunity to discover the young Norwegian Holger Rune, 17 years old, and last year’s winner of Roland Garros junior. He opposed the French Corentin Moutet.

17: 15: Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs Dustin Brown (GER)

It is not a big issue for this meeting, since the two players are eliminated. But Dustin Brownalso known as ” The Artist “, could exploit to make us admire their favorite magician…

18: 30: Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs. David Goffin (BEL)

David Goffin already has his ticket to the Final Four, but he has a mission for this Saturday: beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to avoid again the road of the “Greek God” on Sunday in the semi-finals…

21: 00: Richard Gasquet (FRA) vs Benoit Paire (FRA)

A game between friends to start the night session. Richard Gasquet you could stalk before the semi-finals, if that is possible, even in the face of the unpredictable Benedict Couple. One can, however, expect to see beautiful things in the diagonal of setbacks…

22: 15: Feliciano Lopez (ESP) vs Elliot Benchetrit (FRA)

Author of a good run (3 wins and 2 losses), the young French Elliot Benchetrit you have the opportunity to finish in beauty and gain a little experience in front of the veteran Feliciano Lopez.

