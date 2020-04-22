The five greatest scorers in the history of Chivas de Guadalajara

In Chivas of Guadalajara many players have worn the shirt with the utmost pride and a select group has managed to make history at the institution thanks to his left a bit of talent in different facets.
However, in this list we will present exclusively to those who made vibrate to the fans of the Herd Sacred with the best moment of this sport. Presented below are the top five scorers in the
1
OMAR BRAVO
In their different stages with the Herd Sacred was the leading offensive and achieved a great mark of 132 goals in the First Division.
2
SALVADOR REYES
The greatest idol in the history of Chivas de Guadalajara, a fundamental piece in the era of the Campeonísimo and left the bar in 122 goals.
3
EDUARDO DE LA TORRE
The Yayo was a striker of great physical presence, ability to define and an air game awesome. Scored 88 goals.
4
BENJAMIN GALINDO
The Teacher, without being a striker, gets on this list thanks to his ability to finish off of many areas of the field. Totaled 78 goals.
5
CRESCENCIO GUTIERREZ
One more of the age of the Campeonísimo that shone in one of the best times for the club. Scored 75 goals.