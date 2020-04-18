The five moments most disappointing of the chosen MX

This Friday starts the day 3 of the choose MXtournament that for the moment has replaced the actions of the Liga MX due to the suspension suffered by the national soccer due to the contingency by the COVID-19.

Although there have been big surprises in the markers, some other meetings have generated disappointment among their fans. ESPN Digital presents five situations that disappointed in the start of the tournament virtual.

Jonathan Borja and Blue Cross

The start of the tournament virtual machine cement has not been easy at all, especially for the role played by Jonathan Borja, the player of The Machine, who in two games has not been able to get the win. In the first encounter the player of ecuador, he received four annotations against Atlas, while in the second duel facing Atletico San Luis received two goals. Just as in the regular tournament, the Blue Cross has not been able to win their first two games.

Fernando Beltran, and the thrashing of Chivas

The biggest disappointment so far has been for the fans of Chivas, who were witnesses of the painful rout that red and white team received at the hands of Kevin Alvarez player of Pachuca. Fernando Beltran was in charge of representing the flock in the day 2 of the tournament, but you never will “could catch the vibe” at the meeting to receive four entries in the first part, and three goals in the second half.

Queretaro vs Xolos

The match between Xolos and Queretaro has been the party that less goals have been scored in these two days. A tie at one between these two teams gave very little of what to talk about in the trends after the meeting. Marcel Ruiz played by Queretaro while Leandro Gonzalez did defending Xolos.

Three of the big four are not in area playoffs

The only team of the big four that is found in area classification are the Cougars. America, Chivas and Cruz Azul have not been able to have a good step in the choose MX. The team azulcrema is located in the tenth position with just one victory. Chivas after the mauling they received and the draw against Juarez adds a unit, it is located at the penultimate site. while Cruz Azul is in the last position of the table overall.

Nicolas Benedetti and his debut in the choose MX

The front-americanism had a bitter debut in its first commitment to defend the controls azulcremas. Benedetti received three annotations for part of the revelation of the tournament Santiago Ormeño, player of Puebla, who did not allow the colombian score a goal virtual as it does in courts in the real life.