The Flash : Ezra Miller in the heart of a controversy, the movie in pause indefinitely ?

Really, when it comes to the film dedicated to The Flash, nothing moving at the speed of light ! Years now we waiting eagerly for the shooting dedicated to the cinema version of Barry Allen begins and we learn now that the film may ultimately never see the light of day, at least not with Ezra Miller in the lead role. The actor who made his debut as a super-hero in Justice League is at the heart of a huge controversy : Ezra Miller has been filmed trying to strangle a fan and it didn’t take long for the video to make the tour of social networks. For the moment, no official statement has been made, or of the part of the actor, or the part of the studios, but the behavior of the actor could, with serious consequences on his career.

The movie the Flash will come out there one day ?

While the production of The Flash has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus, it may never resume. A decision that would not be so surprising, since Warner seems to want to use its super-hero in a different way since the success of the Joker and was proven with the new approach chosen for The Batman, with Robert Pattinson. In addition, the studios seem determined to appeal to players away from the controversy, it is as well as Amber Heard, initially announced in Aquaman 2, could be replaced due to his difficulties with Johnny Depp and the american justice. We should learn more in the coming weeks !