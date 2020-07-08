The Flash : Green Lantern (Ryan Reynolds) is going to make an appearance in the movie ?

While a movie about Constantine is currently in development at Warner Bros, ( with or without Keanu Reeves), today is another project from the DCEU which have been made about him. In fact, the famous YouTubeuse Grace Randolph has been shared on social networks, a new rumor about The Flashthe first film in solitaire of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller). According to him, this adaptation of the comics Flash point not simply to bring back to life the Batman of Michael Keaton, because you will also the opportunity to visit other old movies of the DC universe ! Including the unpopular Green Lantern, in that Ryan Reynolds embodies the famous upholder of the law the holder of the ring alien.

Green Lantern

“I have the suspicion that the current negotiations on the Ryan Reynolds for Green Lantern is not only returning for a cameo in the Snyder”s Cut, but also an appearance in the Flash movie. The goal would be to create a great event with a lot of great guest stars, big names, who finds himself face to face with the Doctor Strange 2, released in the same year, and against which it will be difficult to compete“explains Grace Randolph. Without a doubt, after the publication of the solo adventures of Barry Allen, the DCEU will never be the same… Thanks to the multiverse, a. k. an ideal way to save this universe of super-heroes ! Between come-backs unexpected and complete restructuring of the line of time, this film represents one of the best assets from Warner Bros to win back the heart of fans. To see if this will be enough !