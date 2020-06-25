The Flash the movie : After Cyborg and Batman what other characters could appear in the movie ?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Thomas Wayne, the return of Ray Fisher in the role of a Cyborg or Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne version of 1989, it was with great anticipation that we await confirmation of the casting of the movie official The Flash. Directed by Andy Muschietti, this disk must be inspired in the comics Flash point, in which the plot includes time travel and time line for alternatives. So you can expect to see Barry Allen in a totally different version of the DCEU ! We don’t know for the moment very little about the box-office success, but we imagine that the persons referred to above are not the only ones to join in on the fun.

The Joker

Martha Wayne becomes the Joker in the animated film the flashpoint

From the rumors about the return of Cyborg and the presence of Thomas Wayne in The Flashthe adaptation of Flash point it is confirmed more and more. These two characters are present in the comic books that should inspire the film. In Flash pointBarry Allen is trapped in a line of alternative time in which many things have changed. Bruce Wayne, for example, has been killed in place of their parents, leading to his father Thomas Wayne to become Batman. His mother, Martha becomes the Joker. Logically, it is expected, therefore, that this last, or rather this last is also present in the film.

Wonder Woman and Aquaman

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in the movie Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman and Aquaman, also have their role to play in Flash point. In the comics, the Atlanteans and Amazons are on the war. The conflict comes to the city, which, as you can imagine, causes major problems. What is more, Wonder Woman and Aquaman are two heroes that are installed on the DCEU. They have already had the right to at least one of the movie, came out on top at the box office, and have already shared the bill with Barry Allen in The Justice League. The studies, therefore, may have wanted to include in the plot of The Flash.

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbi) in the Birds of Prey

Here is another character for whom things are looking good in the DCEU. The anti-heroine who has completely lost played by Margot Robbie might also have the right to an appearance in the film The Flash. In the comics, the version Flash point it’s called Yoyo and, like Harley Quinn, she worked with the Joker. The writers might as well follow the comics, or just go there of his own version of the character.

A different version of Flash

It was not expected, and yet it is beautiful and came well. We are referring to the cameo unexpected Ezra Miller in the series The Flash, aired on the channel CW in the united States. His version of Barry Allen was met with the by Grant Gustin. Therefore, it is likely that the DCEU and the Arrowverse meet again, but this time on the big screen.