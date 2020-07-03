The Following : what makes the actress Connie Nielsen ?

While she celebrates her 55 birthday, this Friday, July 3, 2020, Connie Nielsen hopes to resume his role as Lucilla in a possible sequel to Gladiator.

Connie Nielsen the celebration of its 55th anniversary, this Friday, July 3, 2020. On this occasion, the Star of Television gives the news of which was Lily Gray in the second season of the series The Following(2014). A couple of months after his role in the side of Kevin Bacon, the actress Danish joined the cast of the sixth season of the series justice The Good Wife. In 2015 also, she is the face of Nicolas Cage in the movie The Corridor.

But it is especially in 2017, Connie Nielsen makes a return to the avant-garde in the interpretation of the mother of Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot in the blockbuster movie of the same name. Recently, the French tv-series fans have been able to see in I Am the Nighta mini-series by Chris Pine, which is transmitted on 13th Street. The next month of September, will be the sample of Sea Fever, a fantasy of the film, in which she gives you the answer to Hermione Corfield (Star Wars episode VIII).

Soon a sequel to Gladiator ? With Connie Nielsen ?

But the flagship role in the career of Connie Nielsen remains your interpretation of Lucilla, is possessed of love for Maximus, in the multi-oscar winning Gladiator, released in 2000. A sequel could be in the cards, and the actress Danish would love to be a part of it, as he recently said in an interview : “We have listened to the producers of the same. I think it is a question of the definition of what a film is the first in the very tight calendar of Ridley [Ridley Scott, réalisateur du film, NDLR]. And, then, it is also a matter of Covid, and to know when you can return to work. But I would like to be in the movie, that’s for sure. I mean, obviously this is a wonderful project, so of course, I would like to be in it”. Was 55 years of age, Connie Nielsen, therefore, could offer a new league of prestige in his filmography.

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive the latest news