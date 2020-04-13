The footballer wants to return to Argentina, although spread of the coronavirus

Despair creeps into the life of Sergio Vittor, to the point of preferring to spread of coronavirus to stay in Saudi Arabia.

This argentine footballer 30 years play in the Damak of the first division of arabia, after passing through Independiente, Racing and Banfield in his native country.

However the good salary that you earn on the nation’s oil, the quarantine by the coronavirus what is despairing.

Today, she lives isolated in a military base of the united States in the arab country.

In a conversation with the newspaper The Nation recognized that the loneliness is the worst evil that one suffers.

“I’m more single than a dog”

“If I spread of coronavirus in the way, sucks me an egg, just go back to my country,” said the defender.

“Don’t matter what I get, at that point I got”.

The football arab, as almost all of the planet, is stopped by the coronavirus.

Vittor told her how is her day-to-day at the us air base where he lives.

“I fall asleep at seven in the morning and I wake up at ten, can’t sleep, I’m almost all the day awake,” he said.

“Above, I’m more just a dog”.

The race Vittor, from Argentina to Saudi Arabia

Vittor stands in the Independent in 2008 and had a first experience in the Zilina Slovenia.

Then he returned to his country, where he played in Gimnasia La Plata, Jujuy, Argentine Juniots, Atlético Rafaela, Banfield and Racing, before re-migrating.

What did the soccer chile, with Universidad de Concepción, passing then to the University of Chile.

After a step of a season for Banfield signed with Damak.

Recognized: “Economic is the best contract of my career, that is clear”.

“I did not come to know about the culture and collect two pesos”.

“The one that says that comes from sports, is lying to you”, launched Vittor.

And then, it shattered the football that gives you eat.

“It is a piece of shit, we grab the worst Argentina team and makes us 18 goals.”

“Obviously, the demand is not the same as our football, but I enjoy it.”