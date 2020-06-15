the former Amber heard continues to be accused of acts of violence ?

Since his divorce with Amber heard, Johnny Depp is alleged to have been violent. This time it is a guitarist who testifies.

Johnny Depp baba since his divorce with Amber heard. From the pronunciation, the young man accused the actor of having been violent with her. But things are changing little by little because that actress is the same one accused of defamation.

From these allegations, Johnny Depp is so boycott all parties in Hollywood. The actor could no longer appear in movies. He has always denied everything in the block. And, of course, he has the support of his family and even his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis.

The singer did not hesitate to take the defence of her ex-husband, claiming that he had never been a violent person. This time it is the famous guitarist Nita Strauss who takes the word about it.

The young man is often to the side of the player and knows him so well. She posted a photo for the birthday of the actor. In fact it has become 57 years of age on the 9th of June ! Happy birthday Johnny !

Nita Strauss supports Johnny Depp

And what we can say is that Nita Strauss with the full support of his friend Johnny Depp. Is a witness more they may be able to help the actor in his judgment with Amber heard.

For his birthday, Nita Strauss has posted a picture with Johnny Depp on the stage. The two are very close and get a hug. In the comments, subscribers who have not hesitated to ask if Johnny had been violent with her.

Then, the young woman decides to meet cash in all these comments. She, therefore, writes :” I spent a lot of time with him and I’ve never seen this side to refer to the rumors. It is a lovely person. Quiet, nice, and very generous with the time he spends with his fans. I don’t have anything bad to say about the man. “

A response in cash, which responds perfectly to the question. What is for sure is that Nita Strauss is well in your camp. Case to follow.

Tags : johnny depp – Johnny Depp news – Johnny Depp-couple – Johnny Depp-lawsuit – Johnny Depp relationship, Johnny Depp violence – Johnny Depp-violence of women