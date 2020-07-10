The Former Belgium reserves the top of the ranks of the health care providers

The music

The concert hall in brussels gave the thanks to your way the nursing staff, in the front line during this health crisis.

Thank you to those who were in the front line in the fight against the coronavirus, the concert hall of brussels Old Belgium reservation of seats in the first rank in the staff of health, announced Thursday. The offer is valid until the end of the year. The first concert in theOldBelgium (AB) from the containment will take place on Saturday and will be fully booked the staff of the health. The 200 tickets to attend the concert of Tourist LeMC have all found a taker. This event is organized in the framework of the Festival of the flemish Community and the tickets have been distributed in collaboration with Huis voor Gezondheid, an organization in brussels, which supports to caregivers.

But the AB does not intend to stop there. Brussels institution has decided to book for the caregiver of the squares of first level for all of their concerts until the end of the year 2020, in an act entitled ” the Front line for the frontliners “. The schedule for the fall will be published in the next few weeks. The first concerts will be held in the month of September.

By The Belgian